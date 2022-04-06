This Indian teen dreams of winning Grammy & performing at Wembley Stadium, Madison Square

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KSAMRESHRB Samanyu Singh

Olivia Rodrigo, who won three Grammys this year in her winning speech said that at the age of nine, she hoped about winning the prestigious award. While it felt like a distant dream at the beginning, 10 years later, the 19-year-old walked the Grammys red carpet and waved at her fans with three winning titles. A young lad from Noida, India has set his heart on the same. 14-year-old Samanyu Singh, who takes an interest in western music and loves experimenting with Indo-pop music dreams of topping the American and European music charts and winning a Grammy one day.

In his tender teens, Samanyu wants to spread the magic of art not only in the country but also abroad. With big ambitions, he has already taken some small steps in that direction. Samanyu has performed at Rashtrapati Bhawan in front of the Hon'ble President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. His songs have been liked and endorsed by celebrities like Padma Bhushan and Oscar winner AR Rahman, veteran singer Usha Uthup and actor Siddharth Malhotra to name a few. Samanyu has already come up with some compositions. He writes lyrics and creates original music for his songs.

Samanyu who aspires to make waves with his music, started singing western vocals and playing guitar when he was just 8 years old. He started by participating in school competitions and performed for stage shows in housing society's festivals celebrations, and in small gatherings. The reaction of the audience gave him confidence and he started taking formal training in music.

He follows the Beatles, Queen and wants to meet Paul McCartney in person. His ambition is to perform at the Wembley Stadium in London and at the Madison Square in New York.

As they say dream big to achieve big, Samanyu seems to have already taken the first step.