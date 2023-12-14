'Petrol mehnga hua to usko uski bhi aukaat dikha di': Delhi man with bunny-themed helmet rides bull I VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : BULL_RIDER_077/INSTAGRAM Delhi man with bunny-themed helmet rides bull

Viral news: As the prices of petrol and diesel have been reeling under and above Rs 100 per litre at different places, a social media influencer grabbed the attention of thousands of commuters on the busy roads of Delhi as he rides a bull without hesitating or fearing the security personnel.

The clip was originally shared by an Instagram user named Bull Rider more than a month ago, wherein a young man was seen sitting on the bull wearing a white and pink coloured rabbit-themed helmet while galloping through a busy Delhi road on a buffalo.

"Petrol mehnga hua to ab mene usko uski bhi aukaat dikha dee (As petrol got expensive, I showed it its position)," read the text on the clip.

Social media influencer faces wrath

Although the clip garnered over1,95,000 likes as of writing this article, many social media users criticised the man for cruelty against the animals.

Also, some of the users were in a state of shock as to how he managed to roam on the busy roads of the national capital without any interference from the traffic police.

Delhi becomes a hotspot for reel makers

In a similar video that shows how social media influencers are using public places especially Delhi roads to perform the stunt in order to garner views and likes, a video recently went viral on social media where a man performing stunts while travelling in an autorickshaw and hitting a cyclist on the Signature flyover in north Delhi surfaced online.

In the video, a man was seen clinging onto an auto performing a stunt and subsequently hitting a cyclist. The video was shot by one biker who was riding his bike behind the auto.

The police on Tuesday said that the video was shared widely on social media. Strict action will be taken against the accused, said a senior traffic police official.

The traffic in charge and Assistant Commissioner of Police Traffic have been directed to search for the accused and the offending vehicle and take immediate action, an official said.

