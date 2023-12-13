Delhi: Man hits cyclist while performing stunts on Signature bridge, probe ordered | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @ABHAYMOTOUPDATES The accused seen in the video is yet to be identified

Delhi Police launched a probe after a video of a man performing stunts while travelling in an autorickshaw and hitting a cyclist on the Signature flyover in north Delhi has surfaced on social media.

In the video, a man was seen clinging onto an auto and performing a stunt and subsequently hitting a cyclist. The video was shot by one biker who was riding his bike behind the auto.

The police on Tuesday said that the video was shared widely on social media. Strict action will be taken against the accused, said a senior traffic police official.

The traffic in charge and Assistant Commissioner of Police of Traffic have been directed to search for the accused and the offending vehicle and take immediate action, an official said.

(With PTI inputs)