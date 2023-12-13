Wednesday, December 13, 2023
     
Delhi: Man hits cyclist while performing stunts on Signature bridge, probe ordered | WATCH

The police said strict action will be taken against the stunt performer and the driver of the auto. The video of the incident was widely circulated on social media.

Raju Kumar New Delhi Updated on: December 13, 2023 7:05 IST
The accused seen in the video is yet to be identified
Image Source : @ABHAYMOTOUPDATES The accused seen in the video is yet to be identified

Delhi Police launched a probe after a video of a man performing stunts while travelling in an autorickshaw and hitting a cyclist on the Signature flyover in north Delhi has surfaced on social media.

In the video, a man was seen clinging onto an auto and performing a stunt and subsequently hitting a cyclist. The video was shot by one biker who was riding his bike behind the auto.

The police on Tuesday said that the video was shared widely on social media. Strict action will be taken against the accused, said a senior traffic police official.

The traffic in charge and Assistant Commissioner of Police of Traffic have been directed to search for the accused and the offending vehicle and take immediate action, an official said.

(With PTI inputs)

