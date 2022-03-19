Decoding skydiving with Rajkumar Balakrishnan, conquering fears with world’s most adventurous sport

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/RAJKUMAR BALAKRISHNAN Rajkumar Balakrishnan

Rajkumar Balakrishnan, a former Indian Navy skydiver and an extreme sports athlete has a bevy of world records under his name. The man, who knows what pure terror feels like, has successfully completed 179 skydiving camps in India with safety and skydiving basic course for youngsters and defence personnel for the past 12 years. Balakrishnan wants to be a skydiving instructor to promote skydiving adventure sports in India. He has been representing India for national and international skydiving competitions with the help of his own earnings. Not just this, he has also applied for the fourth-highest civilian award, Padma Shree.

Proud ex-serviceman, after Balakrishnan's voluntary retirement from the Navy in 2010, he wanted to be a skydiving Instructor to promote skydiving adventure sports in India. He is the only Indian skydiver who has completed 13000 more jumps and 92 hours free fall time. He has achieved the first Indian safety and training advisor certificate from the United States Parachute Association. Presently, he is practising skydiving full time and giving the opportunity to all Indians to jump from the aircraft from 10000 feet AGL.

Earlier, in 2015, the President of India honoured him with the Tenzing Norgay National Adventurer Award for his exceptional achievements in the sport.

Rajkumar Balakrishnan's main goal is to open a new skydiving commercial drop zone in the country by the end of 2022 and train skydivers to represent India for the world skydiving championship and international competition with tourism development.