Friday, September 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Offbeat News
  5. It's Friday, the 13th. And internet is freaking out

It's Friday, the 13th. And internet is freaking out

It's September 13 and a Friday -- Friday, the 13th to be precise -- and the internet is freaking out.  

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 13, 2019 16:41 IST
A school of thought believes the fear of bad luck on Friday

A school of thought believes the fear of bad luck on Friday the 13th stems from the Biblical period. Some also believe it has its roots in anti-paganism.

It's September 13 and a Friday -- Friday, the 13th to be precise -- and the internet is freaking out.

A school of thought believes the fear of bad luck on Friday the 13th stems from the Biblical period. Some also believe it has its roots in anti-paganism.

The fear of the bad luck originated with the Last Supper and crucifixion, and the superstition surrounding the day may have arisen in the Middle ages.

The Last Supper was attended by Jesus Christ and his 12 disciples. A total of 13 people attended the supper on Maundy Thursday, the night before his crucifixion by Roman soldiers on Good Friday.

This Friday, to a large of the Twitterverse, is extra spooky owing to a Full Moon -- which will appear for the first time in over a decade. Doubly fearful and quadruply doubtful, the internet has been freaking out since morning.

Several light-hearted posts also made way to the Twitterverse.

Have a nice day, everyone!

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryKartik calling Sartik! It's bahot Sara smile and love is in the air Next Story  