COVID19: Mumbai Police’s hilarious Sholay twist post on wearing double masks will leave you ROFLing

Image Source : TWITTER/MUMBAI POLICE Mumbai Police’s hilarious Sholay twist post on wearing double masks will leave you ROFLing

As the second wave of COVID-19 is rapidly spreading its wings across the country, Mumbai police creative social media posts helped to create awareness among the masses to wear double mask. Even though the vaccination drive is in full swing, the pandemic continues to affect a huge population. It has left people helpless and in search of hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, medicines and injections among other basic medical facilities. Amid the on going situation, Mumbai Police has posted about the necessity to wear double masks but is a quirky yet hilarious 'Sholay' film twist.

Along with an important message, the post also gives a tinge of amusement while taking a cue from the popular movie Sholay. The share has garnered much praise from netizens.

Posting photo of 2 masks, the official Twitter handle says "Kitne Mask Safe Hai? Poore 2 Sarkar!."

The picture shows Jai and Veeru played by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra respectively with the text, "Fashion trend: Denim on denim" from 1975, comparing to another 2021 picture that shows a person wearing two masks with the text, "Safety trend: Mask on mask" written above. They concluded the post with hashtags #MaskDoLe #TakingOnCorona. The department also shared a humorous follow up post to their tweet.

Take a look at the post:

Many lauded the post and considered it an important step to spread awareness.

