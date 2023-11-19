Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE (X) Google Doodle celebrates World Cup 2023 final game between India-Australia

World Cup 2023 Ind vs Aus final: Google Doodle commemorates the pinnacle of cricketing excellence as the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup reaches its highly anticipated conclusion today (November 19). The spotlight falls on the intense battle between cricket powerhouses India and Australia, as they vie for the coveted championship in a match that promises to be a spectacle for fans around the world.

This year's tournament, hosted by India, showcased the cricketing prowess of ten national squads, each competing fiercely for the ultimate glory. The participating teams included Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.

Fierce battle:

The journey to the final was no easy feat, as 45 matches were fiercely contested in the group stage, with each team facing off against every other team once. The cricketing world witnessed nail-biting encounters and stellar performances throughout the group stage, leading to the emergence of the top four teams who advanced to the knockout stage.

After weeks of exhilarating matches, nail-biting moments, and exceptional displays of skill, it all comes down to this electrifying face-off between the two cricketing giants. The culmination of the tournament will take place at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, where the finalists vie for the prestigious trophy.

