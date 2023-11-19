Sunday, November 19, 2023
     
  IND vs AUS World Cup Final Live Score: Rohit Sharma's India eye immortality against frustratingly good Aussies
IND vs AUS cricket World Cup 2023 live match score: Rohit Sharma looks to land India where one can barely dream of. It's the final of the World Cup with India and Australia playing their biggest matches in almost a decade or so. Follow for the latest updates on the IND vs AUS World Cup final.

Written By : Aditya Kukalyekar, Varun Malik, Anshul Gupta
New Delhi
Updated on: November 19, 2023 11:47 IST
IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final
India vs Australia World Cup final Live: World Cup on the line, glory lies ahead as India take on Australia in the final of the World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Two champion sides have reached this far in the tournament on the back of some superb performances in the previous games but only one of them will take it all while the other will have to redo things four years later. The biggest glory in cricket is on line and the two teams have the opportunity to become immortal structures if they get what they want today. Follow for the latest updates.

Live updates :India vs Australia, World Cup 2023 final Live Score and Updates

  • Nov 19, 2023 11:47 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    So many battles, so many storylines and all comes together for the title - should be a cracker

    A repeat of the 2003 final, a battle of teams who began their World Cup campaign against each other and will end with the same fixture. But both teams have undergone one personnel change and both look completely different outfits - Mohammed Shami for India and Travis Head for Australia. The powerplays have been match-winners for both teams with the bat as well as the ball. What will happen against each other? A stronger powerplay either side could dictate the result.

  • Nov 19, 2023 11:43 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India up against Australia, only deserving

    A team on a 10-win run and another, who picked itself up after a couple of poor games and then came into its own winning eight matches in a row. Probably the only encounter, that has looked equal in terms of competition, strengths and weaknesses and promises to be a cracker.

  • Nov 19, 2023 11:26 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    It's D-Day

    Alright then, it's the day that we have been waiting for almost 12 years. A World Cup final and India are one shot away from the ultimate glory in this beautiful sport of cricket. The best side in this tournament India is up against the best side in the history of the tournament Australia. One has five titles, other has two. This is the day when players become heroes and champions turn immortals. Who will be on top of this day, we will know in some hours from now. Stay tuned for all the updates with us.

