IND vs AUS: From Deepika Padukone to Kapil Dev, celebrities flying to Ahmedabad for World Cup final

The World Cup final is to be played on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. All preparations have been made for this mega match. Celebrities have started arriving in Ahmedabad for the World Cup final. Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Jacky Shroff, and several others were spotted at the Mumbai Airport. KL Rahul's wife Athiya Shetty was earlier seen at the Ahmedabad Airport. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been invited to watch the 2023 World Cup final. There is a possibility that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present in this match. Viral Bhayani has posted a string of videos on Instagram where celebrities can be seen leaving for Ahmedabad.

India's first World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev took a late-night flight to Ahmedabad to watch the epic battle between India and Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 final.

Deepika Padukone was spotted along with her family at the Kalina airport in Mumbai. The actor was seen wearing the Indian jersey paired with baggy jeans. Her husband and actor Ranveer Singh was also wearing the Indian jersey while traveling to Ahmedabad.

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor an early morning flight to Ahmedabad to mark his presence for the ODI World Cup 2023 Final.

God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar has also reached Ahmedabad to witness the massive clash between India and Australia. If reports are to be believed then, MS Dhoni is also likely to attend the match.

Another Bollywood veteran actor Jacky Shroff was spotted at the Mumbai International AirportThe .

Air show will be organized in the stadium

According to a report in Gujarati Jagran, Narendra Modi Stadium is going to witness the World Cup final for the first time. To make this day memorable, an air show will be organized before the match. Apart from this, there will also be a closing ceremony. According to reports, a rehearsal was organized around the stadium ahead of the air show on match day on Thursday. Jets were seen flying around the stadium on Thursday. Permission has also been sought for an air show before the final match of the World Cup.

