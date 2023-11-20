Viral video: Men set up 'meal on wheel' restaurant in Mumbai local train, users hail idea

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATARIAARYANN Screengrab of viral video

Viral video: Mumbai is one of the busiest cities in the country and its local train is called the heart of the city. Several people travel by trains on a daily basis as locals and also as tourists. Fooding facilities are available on most of the platforms, however, meal on the wheel is always a pleasant thing to have. Two men came up with the idea and set up a makeshift restaurant on the trains. The videos of the same have gone viral on social media. The innovative idea garnered a lot of reactions from the users online.

Aryan Kataria and Sarthak Sachdeva shared the snippets of their journey so far in the Mumbai local trains. In the video on their Instagram handles, they talked about the preparations they made to give the idea into reality, including invitations. The video showed contact information, date, time and place of the opening of the “Tasty Ticket”, which will offer free meals to all customers.

The two people appeared as restaurant servers, set up a small folding table in a local train compartment and covered it with a cloth. They served served the passengers with Maggie with ketchup and jalebi with oregano.

Users’ comments

The post garnered over 99,000 likes and various comments.

“Khate khate agar utarne ka station aagaya tho,” a user commented.

“This is too good,” another said.

