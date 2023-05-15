Video of Rhino demanding a belly rub from photographer goes viral; netizens gush over its cuteness

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CLICKYSOUND Rhino demands for belly rubs from the photographer filming it

When a rhino approached cameraman Garth De Bruno Austin and demanded a belly rub, he was documenting a conservation film about rhino poaching in South Africa. All of this was caught on camera for 15 seconds, demonstrating how even rhinos occasionally need satisfying scratches. The work of a wildlife photographer is undoubtedly challenging. While filming in the dense thicket, they must not only be acutely aware of their surroundings but must also be prepared to improvise, if necessary.

“If a rhino walks straight up to you while you’re filming and wants some rubs… you better rub that rhino like your life depends on it!” Austin wrote in the comment section of the video. “Lucky for me she left my URSA Mini 4K camera alone!” Austin cautions everyone, that rhinos may be highly dangerous, although this rhino was a wild one, Austin had managed to develop a certain level of trust with it after spending years filming it. “Do NOT try and do this with a truly wild rhino as it may end up with you being dead!” Austin writes. “FYI, I did not approach this animal, it was completely her decision to let me come into her personal space and touch her.”

"Once she had enough, she walked away and continued grazing."

Many internet users thought it was adorable, while others thought it amusing.

