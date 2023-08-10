Video of flash mob performing Alia- Ranveer’s song What Jhumka at Times Square goes viral | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Flash mob performing Alia- Ranveer’s song What Jhumka at Times Square

Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani continues to make waves in the box office and looks like the film is also garnering global traction for the hit song What Jhumka, which features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The duo has garnered praise for their perfect performances despite facing stiff competition from Hollywood giants Barbie and Oppenheimer.

A recent flash mob organised in New York’s ironic Times Square featured Shiamak Davar’s USA dance group performing to the track, thrilling onlookers with their desi dance moves. The music video, which is going viral on social media, also featured Spider-man showcasing his dance skills, as others joined in to groove to the catchy tune.

Social media users showered love on the video. A user wrote, “I swear this is so good. I wish I was there to witness this”. Another stated, “It’s too addictive”. “We Indians can literally make anyone dance. Spider-man in the move, a user commented.

Nigerian social media sensations Kili Paul and Neema, who often create reels inspired by popular Bollywood songs, also joined the trend and shared a video of themselves recreating the dance steps from What Jhumka. Sharing the video, he wrote, “What Jhumka Is on Repeat”.

Sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal and composed by Pritam, the flash mob on What Jhumka had become a social media sensation. The video has crossed over more than 7 lakh views.

Read More Trending News