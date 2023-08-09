Video of 11-year-old flying the plane while father drinks beer goes viral, duo die in crash

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Brazilian Father Sips Beer While 11-year-old Son Flies Plane That Crashed

An unsettling video shot before moments of a recent plane crash in Brazil has emerged online, where a father allowed his 11-year-old son to take charge of his private plane, all the while consuming beer. This occurrence has led to a fatal crash that claimed both lives. The crash occurred when their $1.2 million twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 58 plummeted in a forested area between the states of Rondonia and Mato Grosso. Adding to the sorrow, Garon’s wife Ms. Ana Pridonik, reportedly took her own life shortly after the burial. She was found in the couple’s bedroom.

The video shows Garon drinking beer as he allows his underage son to take control of the private aircraft. He can be heard providing instructions to his son on flying the plane and explaining its controls. Following their departure from a dirt runway, the father remarks, “Wait, everything ready? Nothing in front, ok. Come on, 600 horses, you can push. 600 Kikao, go.”

The Plane met its tragic fate, taking off at 5:50 pm, crashing just eight minutes later, and disappearing from radar detection, as indicated by official accounts. After an exhaustive search, rescue teams located the bodies. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, led by the Research Centre for the Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents.

While it remains unclear whether Garon filmed the beer-drinking episode his decision to entrust his unregistered, underage son with piloting the plane ultimately resulted in the loss of three lives.

Brazilian law stipulates that only individuals over the age of 18, who have completed high school and registered with the National Civil Aviation Agency are permitted to fly an airplane.

