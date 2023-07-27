US professor reveals he walked into Oppenheimer’s set thinking as a fashion show; post goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The professor’s stay at Oppenheimer sets came to an end after being shouted at by a crew member.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is receiving an overwhelming response from audiences globally. The biopic of J Robert Oppenheimer, father of the atomic bomb, has garnered praise for its near-perfect execution and detailing in the storytelling. Recently, a tweet of a US professor about walking into Oppenheimer’s set while strolling on the campus of the University of California, Berkley is going viral. Gasper Begus, an assistant professor at the university, tweeted a picture of old cars lined outside of the linguistics department.

Along with sharing the post, he wrote in the caption, “I was innocently walking on campus one day when I see a bunch of cool cars and a few people dressed in the 40s clothes. I thought a cool student group has a fashion show or something (Berkley has awesome student groups). Until someone starts yelling at me that I should get out of the way. Turns out I was in the middle of the @OppenheimerFilm movie scene”.

Soon after the post was shared and surfaced online, several users thronged the comment section. A social media user commented, “I remember seeing several truckloads of old cars and trucks parked next to campus one evening, with movie trailers around. Now I know why! Thanks for the reminder”.

Another user wrote, “But not everyone missed the casting call. At Princeton, they were asking for extras, so we stood in line. Turned out it was for A Beautiful Mind when there were only guys. I waited for a couple of hours”.

For the unversed, Oppenheimer's film is all about Manhattan Project, a secret research and development project that created nuclear weapons during World War II. Lawrence’s radiation research laboratory, known as The Rad Lab, is on the Berkley University campus premises. It was renamed the Lawrence Berkley National Laboratory after his death in 1958.

