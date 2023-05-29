US man with Bihari accent shocked at samosa prices, wants to go back to India. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM US man with Bihari accent

Trending News: Indian cuisine is loved worldwide for its unique flavours and spices. However, when Indians or those familiar with Indian food travel outside the country, they often face a shock—the steep prices of their beloved dishes. Enter Drew Hicks, an Indian-American YouTuber and influencer. In a recent video, Hicks expressed his astonishment at the cost of Indian food in the US. His focus? The humble samosa.

During his time in India, Hicks developed a deep affection for samosas, those delicious triangular pockets of goodness. But when he encountered samosas on the menu of a US restaurant, his jaw dropped. Two samosas were priced at a staggering $7.49, which roughly converted to a mind-boggling Rs. 620.

In the video, Hicks couldn't believe what he was seeing. He compared it to the prices back in India, where two samosas would cost a mere Rs. 20. Clearly irked by the high price, Hicks said in a Bihar accent, "Come on, let's go back to Bihar, brother!" It seems the shock of the high-priced samosas made him want the affordable and authentic experience he had in India.

Watch the viral video here:

The video shared on Instagram quickly went viral with over 760k views and 84k likes, resonating with netizens who have also experienced the disparity in prices for Indian food outside of India. "Aao bhai Bihar yaha to maze h free me apko milega samosa," a user commented. "Dude is not even Indian but still converting foreign currency to INR," another user wrote. "In Bihar - 1 samosa 5 rupees," a third added. "600 lagega, 500 nahi," a fourth user corrected the influencer.

