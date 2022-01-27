Twitterati discuss rent rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and float funny memes

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIC Twitterati discuss rent rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru and float funny memes

While it is common for people to put up rental requirements on social media, a recent trend has emerged which shows netizens discussing the rates of property rental in India's popular metro cities Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi. As a result of this, funny memes are also being floated.

Regarded as India’s Silicon Valley and a dream destination for tech employees, Bengaluru is considered one of the best cities to live in due to its good infrastructure, employability, low pollution and reasonable cost of living. Some posts on social media shared the images of properties that are available for renting in Bengaluru and the prices have left the residents of Delhi and Mumbai stunned.

A social media post shows images of a spacious home in Bengaluru and the price is shocking to say the least. With a good view and furnished interiors consisting of all the major amenities, it is safe to say that Bengaluru's renting options are indeed tempting.

Mumbai is infamous for high rental rates. Some Twitter users who are living in the 'City of Dreams' or have stayed there for some part of their lives 'went crazy' seeing the images of properties in Bengaluru and the accompanying rental cost. As a result, funny memes were also floated by Mumbaikars.

Meanwhile, several residents of Delhi NCR pointed out that they paid significantly less in rent when compared to the other two cities.

As per a New Indian Express report, the rent rates in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi saw some revision during the COVID-19 pandemic. Average monthly rentals hovered between Rs 1,000-1,100 per sq. ft. as on Q1 2021-end against Rs 1200 a year ago.