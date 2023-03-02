Tiger walks past deer calmly, shocking viral video shows surprising behaviour. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RAMESHPANDEYIFS Tiger vs deer

Trending News: Tigers are widely known as ferocious big cats that reign supreme in the animal kingdom. However, contrary to popular belief, tigers don't attack unless they need to hunt or are provoked. A recent video shared by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey on Twitter is evidence of this.

The video shows a tiger crouched on a jungle path while a deer stands a safe distance away. As the tiger continues walking, it ignores the deer and simply walks past it. The caption of the video describes the tiger as a "monk," unfazed by its surroundings and always maintaining its composure. Even when tigers express aggression, it is often a mock display rather than a genuine threat.

The video has racked up over 65k views and was originally shared by Uttarakhand Forest Research Institute. People were amazed to see the tiger's calm behaviour, with many commenting on how big cats only hunt when they are hungry.

Watch the viral video of tiger walking past deer without attacking it here:

Tigers are apex predators that use their speed, strength, and stealth to hunt their prey. Their hunting behaviour is largely influenced by their habitat and the availability of prey. Typically, tigers hunt alone and target animals such as deer, wild pigs, and buffalo. They stalk their prey, waiting for the opportune moment to pounce and deliver a fatal bite to the neck or spine.

Despite their fearsome reputation, tigers are actually quite elusive and prefer to avoid human contact. Human activities such as deforestation and poaching have severely impacted tiger populations worldwide, leading to conservation efforts to protect these magnificent creatures

