This husky is a huge Avatar fan, has James Cameron imprint all over him | WATCH

Huskies are one of the most loved dog breeds and their videos are very popular on social media. Now, a clip has gone viral in which the notorious dog has painted itself in blue colour to resemble a character from James Cameron's Avatar universe. netizens have been showering love on this adorable video of the doggo and seeing the husky's excitement will certainly leave you with a smile on your face. Many have been asking Cameron to cast the cute animal in one of his upcoming Avatar films, saying it will blend in perfectly.

Husky plays in colour in viral video

In a video recorded and shared by the husky's owner, the furry animal has splattered blue colour on the floor of the house. After rubbing and coating itself in the colour, the cute one was seen jumping in excitement. It is quite common for animals to mess around with their owner's stuff in a playful way and this husky surely made the most of his time while it was all alone and unattended. Seeing the blue colour all over the animal's belly, netizens were instantly reminded of James Cameron's Avatar universe, which featured its characters in a similar tone and hue.

Netizens want to see blue husky in Avatar film

The blue color has become synonymous with Cameron's Avatar universe and this husky painted in similar colour instantly reminded the netizens of the Hollywood movie. Commenting on the clip, one of the social media users said, "He should’ve been included on #avatar (sic)." Another wrote, "Smurf dog (sic)." Upon being caught by the owner during the mischievous act, the expressions on the animal's face were quite adorable. Not only did it jump in excitement, but it also wagged its tail in happiness.

