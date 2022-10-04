House of the Dragon Ep 7 trolled over dimly-lit scenes, Game of Thrones fans say it's basically a podcast

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NELLIEWATCHES, JOSELL_04 House of the Dragon Ep 7

House of the Dragon Ep 7: If you've watched Game of thrones, you're probably not unaware of dimly-lit scenes. It's a common thing for HBO to shoot extremely dark sequences where it gets difficult for the audience to figure out what is happening on the screen. Its prequel is different. some scenes were so dark that it is almost impossible for fans to identify the characters on the screen. In fact, the seventh episode of the streaming series 'House of the Dragon', may well be titled 'Dragons from Dark Dungeons' as a lot of viewers are complaining. This might also serve as a deja vu for 'Game of Thrones' fans.

Many fans took to Twitter to express their frustration over the episode being too dark to see. "Why was that last episode of House of the Dragon the most dimly lit ever. Literally guessing who was talking in some scenes," a user tweeted.

"Another day, another episode of House of the Dragon lit so dimly that it’s basically a podcast," said another.

It rose so much that one of HBO's social media accounts went public defending the dark moments in the episode as "an intentional creative decision."

"We appreciate you reaching out about a night scene in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 7 appearing dark on your screen," the HBO Max Help account replied to one fan who wrote the network needs "to issue a written apology for literally a whole episode of black screen."

"The dimmed lighting of this scene was an intentional creative decision," the HBO account said.

Several scenes from the episode were too dark to see, reports Variety. 'Game of Thrones' ignited similar backlash during its final season, especially for the dimly-lit battle episode 'The Long Night'. Both that episode and episode 7 of 'House of the Dragon' were directed by Emmy winner Miguel Sapochnik. According to HBO less than 1 per cent of social posts spurred by Episode 7 were about lighting issues.

