Swiggy's reaction to Team India's new orange jersey has gone viral, check it out

As the World Cup fever spreads across the country with India’s tournament opener against Australia on October 8 in Chennai, the team’s new attire has sparked discussions online.

India recently unveiled their orange training kit for the World Cup 2023, which has garnered a lot of traction from the social media users as the images of the Indian players in orange jersey during their practice sessions went viral.

Social media users could not stop themselves from drawing comparisons between the new kit and the attire of the Swiggy delivery executives who also put on orange t-shirts.

Reacting to the viral post, Swiggy, the food delivery app in the country, joined the discussion and batted for the Indian team to win the World Cup.

The Google also celebrated the opening of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 with a doodle.

During the entire tournament, the group stage will have 45 matches in which each team will play against all other once.

The form of all teams in the run-up to the World Cup has raised the anticipation of cricket-lovers around the world.

Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka are the participant teams in the Cricket’s biggest tournament.

