Did Shoaib Malik cheat Sania Mirza with Ayesha Omar? Know all about the Pakistani actress

Amidst ongoing reports on Tennis superstar Sania Mirza and her husband Shoaib Malik's divorce, Pakistani model and actress Ayesha Omar's name hit headlines. The duo have allegedly ended their 12-year-long marriage and are co-parenting their son Izhaan Mirza Malik. While the couple is keeping mum about rumours of their divorce, reports suggest that they have parted ways and only paperwork needs to be done. Well, a recent cryptic post by Sania too added fuel to the fire.

With all the speculations, it is being reported that the main reason behind Sania and Shoaib's fallout is Ayesha Omar with whom the latter featured in an intimate photoshoot. If reports are to be believed, the Pakistani cricketer is having an extra-marital affair with Ayesha.

Who is Ayesha Omar?

Ayesha, Pakistani actress, model and YouTuber, is known to have worked in Pakistani films like 'Karachi Se Lahore' (2015), 'Yalghaar' (2017) and 'Kaaf Kangana' (2019). She is reportedly one of the highest-paid actresses and enjoys a massive fan following on her YouTube account. She made her film debut in the lead role with the successful romantic-comedy Karachi Se Lahore in 2015. Earlier, Ayesha Omar collaborated with Shoaib Malik for a bold photoshoot, which is stated to be the reason for cricketer's divorce with Sania.

Shoaib Malik-Sania Mirza divorce rumours

Neither Sania nor Shoaib has made any announcement in this regard. Interestingly, they are still following each other on Instagram. However, Sania's cryptic posts, captions and stories hinted at their divorce. Recently, Sania posted a photo with her son and wrote, "The moments that get me through the hardest days @izhaan.mirzamalik."

She also posted an Instagram story a couple of days ago that read, "Where do broken hearts go?" Another interesting detail that has come to the fore reportedly is that Sania recently moved to a new house in Dubai. Sania was living in a villa in Dubai's Palm Jumeirah with Shoaib Malik earlier, however, she recently moved to a different locality in Dubai.

Another interesting detail that has the fans concerned is Shoaib's recent appearance on the Pakistani Cricket show 'Ask the Pavillion' where he was asked about the location of Sania's tennis academies. Shoaib replied by saying that he doesn't know much about the academies. Shoaib's response surprised Waqar Younis and he jokingly said, "what sort of husband you are?"

For the unversed, Shoaib and Sania got married in 2010 and have been staying in Dubai ever since.

