Shah Rukh Khan reveals he owns TVs worth THIS; social media users say 'feel poor now'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently visited Delhi for a brand event, made a social media user 'feel poor' after he revealed the worth of televisions owned by him. During the event, he interacted with the audience and revealed that he is a fan of the brand as he went on to list the number of televisions he owns.

"I have one TV in the bedroom, I have one in the living room, I have another one in my little son AbRam's room, I have one in Aryan's room, I have one in my daughter's room. Recently, some other redundant make of a television got spoilt in the gym, I only wait for the days when the old televisions get busted so I can quickly go an buy an LG. The cost of each television is about a lakh, lakh-and-a-half. By that calculation, I've spent about ₹ 30-40 lakh on televisions," Shah Rukh Khan said. ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in sharp clean-shaven look for his 'Delhi Diaries' | PICS

Soon after the video of SRK's event address went viral, a user, named Mirza Faisal SRKian took to his Twitter and wrote, "#ShahRukhKhan @iamsrk has TVs worth 30-40 lakhs in his home. I feel poor now.!"

Many users asked SRK to donate some of the money or gift them a TV.

Meanwhile, for the brand event, SRK was sharply dressed in a black tuxedo. His manager Pooja Dadlani posted a couple of pictures of the actor on her Instagram handle, captioned, "Delhi Diaries..." In the comments section of the post, actress Richa Chadha wrote: "Haye," adding a heart and a heart-eyed emoji. Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania commented "Uff." Many of his fans too left heart and fire emojis for SRK. Take a look

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be finally making his Bollywood comeback after 4 years with 'Pathaan', set to release on January 25, 2023. Other than this, SRK has also confirmed his next with Rajkumar Hirani titled 'Dunki' which is to be released on December 23, 2023. Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike Ibrahim Qadri on being confused for the Bollywood superstar: Felt like a ‘Badshah’