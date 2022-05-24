Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in sharp clean-shaven look for his 'Delhi Diaries' | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAN/POOJA DADLANI Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is busy with his upcoming films, Pathaan and Dunki, has taken over the Internet with his latest pictures. He visited the national capital for an event on Tuesday. In a black tuxedo, SRK sported a no-beard look for attending the event in Delhi. His manager Pooja Dadlani posted a couple of pictures of the actor on her Instagram handle, captioned, "Delhi Diaries..."

In the comments section of the post, actress Richa Chadha wrote: "Haye," adding a heart and a heart-eyed emoji. Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania commented "Uff." Many of his fans too left heart and fire emojis for SRK. Take a look

Before this, Shah Rukh Khan's picture from the sets of Pathaan went viral. The actor burnt the internet with his shirtless picture. Flaunting his chiselled body with washboard abs, SRK gave a glimpse of his closer look from his upcoming actioner. In the picture, the 56-year-old actor was seen wearing a pair of pants and sunglasses while his hands are tied up. Dropping it, SRK gave a nod to his upcoming OTT platform, SRK+ and wrote, "Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga…."

Shah Rukh Khan's professional front

The actor is all set to end his long sabbatical and return to movies with some big projects. One of them is a highly-anticipated Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki. The film marks first collaboration of SRK and Hirani. The announcement of the mega project was made through a hilarious video shared by SRK himself. "Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023," he captioned the post. The film, featuring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role will hit the theatres on December 22, 2023. ALSO READ: Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu roped in for Rajkumar Hirani's next; release date OUT

Other than this, he has 'Pathaan,' which is set to release on January 25, 2023. His action film also has Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Siddharth Anand is directing it and it will be part of the YRF action universe.