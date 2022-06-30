Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ALIABHATT Reddit user posted about Alia Bhatt's pregnancy 2 months ago and got banned. How everyone is reacting now!

Alia Bhatt took the internet by storm when she announced the news of her pregnancy earlier this week. The actress who recently got married to actor Ranbir Kapoor is all set to welcome her first baby. Many of her fans as well as her Bollywood and Hollywood counterparts have been congratulating her ever since the announcement of the good news. However, there are many who have taken their new beginning as an opportunity to create hilarious memes online. After all this, a new update on the matter has come forth according to which a Reddit user has already announced Alia's pregnancy on the forum two months ago in April. Yes, that's true! After the post gained momentum, the user was banned by the moderators of BollyBlindsNGossip sub-Reddit. Now that the reality is finally out, have a look at how everyone is reacting to the same!

Going by a post made in the month of April on BollyBlindsNGossip, the user named newbee_forfun had written, "Apparently Ms. Bhatt is pregnant. Source is an assistant who is a friend/make-up artist." As soon as it was shared, it caught the attention of many who bashed her for spreading 'outrageous gossip.' Not only this but she was banned and her post was removed from the portal.

Reacting to the claim which was made two months back, a person wrote, "So Alia told that make-up artist that she is pregnant? And she decided to share such personal information with you .." Reacting to the same, newbee_forfun wrote, "I love it when people get this salty. The artist overheard something. She passed on the goss. This is a gossip sub. I tried to help. Enjoy. Speculate. And I guess goodbye."

Alia on Monday shared an adorable picture with Ranbir from the hospital and announced their pregnancy. She wrote alongside her post, "Our baby ….. coming soon."

Soon after her pregnancy was confirmed, the ban on the Reddit user was lifted. Many came out in her support and wrote how she deserves an award. A person commented, "Give the award to the Redditor who told us this news a month ago."

The user while reacting the post wrote, "Hey guys :) I have been unbanned. Thanks for giving me credit. And it's ok I understand it sounded unreal at the time. But I know the source was legit. and now don't ask for more. I'll tell when I know something for real."

Well, what's your take on the same?