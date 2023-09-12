Red wine river flows in streets of Portuguese town after distillery accident | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Screengrab of viral video

A river of red wine was seen flowing through the streets of the small Portuguese town of São Lorenco de Bairro after an accident at a distillery, news agency ANI reported citing the New York Post.

The incident occurred after barrels carrying 6,00,000 gallons of liquor unexpectedly collapsed.

The videos of the red wine flowing on the streets went viral on social media in which the red liquid was seen running down a steep hill in the little town of So Lorenco de Bairro on Sunday (September 10). The town has a population of nearly 2,000 people, ANI reported citing the New York Post.

The extent of the leakage was so huge that the wine that spilled might have filled an Olympic-sized swimming pool and caused an environmental alert.

The officials swung into action and tried to stop the wine before it lashed the Certima River into wine. The Anadia Fire Department shut the flood off and drew it away from the river, where it drifted into a nearby field, ANI reported New York Post which cited the local media.

Users posted videos of the incident on various social media platforms including X, formerly Twitter.

According to firefighters, the wine flooded a basement at a residence near the distillery as well.

(With ANI inputs)

Read More Trending News