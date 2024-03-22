Bizarre: Railway workers push coach after it breaks down in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Railway workers push coach after it breaks down in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi

As they say 'This can happen only in India'. Recently, a bizarre video has surfaced online which shows a few railway workers pushing a train that broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

According to reports, it was a DPC coach (mainly used by railway officials for inspection) that had halted unexpectedly on the main track near the Nihalgarh Railway Station in Amethi district suffering a technical snag.

A video of the incident has been going viral. In the video, a group of workers can be seen pushing the train. As per reports, several efforts were made to repair the coach but to no avail, thus forcing the workers to resort to physical efforts.

The workers pushed the coach from the main line onto a loop line to avoid traffic delays on the main track. Several onlookers were seen recording the bizarre scene unfolding before them.

This incident throws light on the stringent need for safety protocols and maintaining the standards of the railway sector. The authorities were asked to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure the safety and efficiency of railways.

ALSO READ | 'Only lesson you get to learn': Netizens react after Zomato rolls back green uniform for veg fleet

ALSO READ | Zomato's new service 'Pure Veg Mode' leaves netizens divided, CEO Deepinder Goyal reacts