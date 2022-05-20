Pics: 1955 Mercedes-Benz sold for Rs 1100 crore; becomes most expensive car ever sold at auction

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@KOTECINHO 1955 Mercedes-Benz

1955 Mercedes-Benz has been sold at a record-breaking price of Rs 1,100 crore ($143) during an auction. Canada-based auction company RM Sotheby confirmed that it has become the most expensive car to be ever sold. The owner who bought the most expensive has been kept under wraps in order to narrow the list down to a dozen potential bidders. For the unversed, British car aficionado Simon Kidson made the winning bid on behalf of an unnamed client in what is being considered a secret and an unusual auction.

Mercedes-Benz chairman Ola Kaellenius confirmed., "We [wanted], with one single act, to demonstrate the power of the Mercedes brand."

This car was named Silver Arrow and different versions of this race car had won nine out of twelve races. As per media reports, it also assisted F1 icon Juan Manuel Fangio in winning the driver's world championship in 1954 and 1955.

It is one of only two 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut hardtops ever built and was named after Rudolf Uhlenhaut, head of the test department at Mercedes.

Earlier, Ferrari 250 GT had the record for the most expensive car to be sold to its name. It was bought by David MacNeil, an American businessman, and a prominent Ferrari collector.