Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Hell! bizarre Paan-Burger combo makes the internet cringe... Would you like to try it?

Food experiment videos are amassing a great number of likes nowadays, but have you ever thought of giving them a try? In attempts for creating something novel... people end up resulting in something cringe mostly. Let's take a burger, when comes to experimenting with it; cheeseburgers, pizza burgers, chicken burgers, etc come to mind. But have you ever thought of paan-burger?

Well, someone has turned this thought into a bizarre recipe. A video has gone viral on the internet where a person can be seen adding various ingredients including almonds, barfi and chocolate to betel leaves. A generous amount of candy sprinkles and gulkand were also there. Moreover, he added mayonnaise on the top and placed a burger bun. He then divided the burger into halves before presenting. After seeing this inexplicable and unusual amalgamation of a variety of flavours, users left stunned.

This video shared by a user name 'Azhar Jafri Videowala' has gained 262.8K views so far with 822 likes and 138 retweets. Reacting to this video, one social media user wrote, "Isme khane ka kya and Thukne ka kya." While taking a jibe at this video, another wrote, "He forgot Schezwan and cheese topping."

Would you like to try this...?

Read More Trending News