Netizens are convinced Elon Musk is an 'alien trying to get back to his planet'; see viral tweet

Elon Musk has taken the world of social media by storm. First, he entered Twitter's HQ with a sink in his hands and later announced that he is taking over the company. Soon after he began mass layoffs and once again the world was in a tizzy. And now, a tweet by him is going viral on social media. On the micro-blogging site, he was asked, "what is the craziest conspiracy theory Twitter users believe is true?"

Keeping up with his wit and humour, Musk tweeted back, "I’m an alien trying to get back to my home planet,” leaving everybody in splits. It didn't stop there. The banter continued between the Elon Musk and the user. "I thought we agreed you were not going to talk about this publicly," the tweet in response reads."

"Unsure if confirming or denying that.. I’m an alien is more convincing that.. I’m an alien," wrote Elon Musk on Twitter.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has started testing $7.99 Twitter Blue subscription plan for Apple iOS users, which provides verification and other benefits. According to The Verge, the microblogging platform has updated its application on iOS to support the monthly Blue subscription.

The applications latest update on App Store mentioned that the users have to pay for the new plan to get verified on the platform "just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow."

Esther Crawford, product manager at Twitter confirmed the plan is not live yet but some users "may see us making updates because we are testing and pushing changes in real time."

The updated app displayed a redesigned notifications page with tweets from verified users by default appearing in the first tab.

"This helped to advertise that purchasing the new plan is the best method to ensure that people actually see your tweets," the report said.

According to the report, when users try to join up the new plan, the app flashes a pop-up saying, "Blue looks good on you, enjoy your verified checkmark."

