Katrina's Phone Bhoot trolls Brahmastra with 'button' dialogue, netizens call it revenge for 'Chikni Chameli'

Katrina Kaif starrer Phone Bhoot has released in cinema halls on November 4. Viewers who have had the chance to see it in the cinema halls have found a hilarious reference to Brahmastra in it. Not just Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film, Phone Bhoot also jokes about Mirzapur, Fukrey and Gadar in some scenes, viewers said. The Brahmastra reference in Phone Bhoot is being liked by the fans since the former made a joke about Katrina Kaif's special song Chikni Chameli in it. Social media users are calling it a 'revenge' of sorts for Katrina Kaif.

Brahmastra dialogues were termed 'childish' by many when the film was released. Separately, Brahmastra was trolled for having Amitabh Bachchan aka Guruji’s secret hideout location on google maps. Another thing that fans found funny was when Ranbir’s Shiva talks about Alia’s character Isha being his 'button'.

A social media user pointed out that Phone Bhoot featured jokes on the same lines. The netizen wrote, “Not the cast of #PhoneBhoot going to a secret hidout of the antagonist and saying: 'AATMARAM KI JAGAH KO KAISE DHOONDE, YEH TOH GOOGLE MAPS PE BHI NAHI HAI' or capturing his weapon and saying: 'ASTRA HAI TOH BUTTON TOH HOGA (sic)."

Other social media users also pointed out the Phone Bhoot dialogue that made fun of Brahmastra.

Katrina Kaif's fans are calling the Phone Bhoot joke on Brahmastra the perfect revenge. Earlier, in Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor danced on Katrinas' song Chikni Chameli from Agneepath.

Meanwhile, at the box office, Phone Bhoot has opened to a slow start. It collected Rs 2 crore on Day 1. On the other hand Brahmastra emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year yet. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer film is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

