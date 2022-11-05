Saturday, November 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Katrina's Phone Bhoot trolls Brahmastra with 'button' dialogue, netizens call it revenge for 'Chikni Chameli'

Katrina's Phone Bhoot trolls Brahmastra with 'button' dialogue, netizens call it revenge for 'Chikni Chameli'

Social media users have been pointing out how Katrina Kaif starrer Phone Bhoot features a joke on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: November 05, 2022 20:08 IST
Phone Bhoot
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYAN_MUKERJI Phone Bhoot features a dialogue that parodies Brahmastra

Katrina Kaif starrer Phone Bhoot has released in cinema halls on November 4. Viewers who have had the chance to see it in the cinema halls have found a hilarious reference to Brahmastra in it. Not just Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film, Phone Bhoot also jokes about Mirzapur, Fukrey and Gadar in some scenes, viewers said. The Brahmastra reference in Phone Bhoot is being liked by the fans since the former made a joke about Katrina Kaif's special song Chikni Chameli in it. Social media users are calling it a 'revenge' of sorts for Katrina Kaif. 

Phone Bhoot jokes about Brahmastra

Brahmastra dialogues were termed 'childish' by many when the film was released. Separately, Brahmastra was trolled for having Amitabh Bachchan aka Guruji’s secret hideout location on google maps. Another thing that fans found funny was when Ranbir’s Shiva talks about Alia’s character Isha being his 'button'.

A social media user pointed out that Phone Bhoot featured jokes on the same lines. The netizen wrote, “Not the cast of #PhoneBhoot going to a secret hidout of the antagonist and saying: 'AATMARAM KI JAGAH KO KAISE DHOONDE, YEH TOH GOOGLE MAPS PE BHI NAHI HAI' or capturing his weapon and saying: 'ASTRA HAI TOH BUTTON TOH HOGA (sic)." 

 

 

Other social media users also pointed out the Phone Bhoot dialogue that made fun of Brahmastra. 

Related Stories
Friday Releases: Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot clashes with Janhvi Kapoor's Mili, Kannada film Banaras

Friday Releases: Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot clashes with Janhvi Kapoor's Mili, Kannada film Banaras

Phone Bhoot Twitter Review: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant, Ishaan Khatter's film called 'non-stop laughter'

Phone Bhoot Twitter Review: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant, Ishaan Khatter's film called 'non-stop laughter'

Phone Bhoot Box Office Collection Day 1: Katrina, Ishaan & Siddhant's film opens to low response

Phone Bhoot Box Office Collection Day 1: Katrina, Ishaan & Siddhant's film opens to low response

Read: After Virat Kohli accused of 'cheating' in IND vs BAN match, desis flood Twitter with funny memes

Brahmastra features Chikni Chameli song

Katrina Kaif's fans are calling the Phone Bhoot joke on Brahmastra the perfect revenge. Earlier, in Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor danced on Katrinas' song Chikni Chameli from Agneepath. 

Meanwhile, at the box office, Phone Bhoot has opened to a slow start. It collected Rs 2 crore on Day 1. On the other hand Brahmastra emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year yet. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer film is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar. 

Read: Brahmastra on Disney+Hotstar: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's superhero film praised for 'game-changing' VFX

 

Read More Trending News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News