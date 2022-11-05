Brahmastra on Disney+Hotstar: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's superhero film praised for 'game-changing' VFX

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYAN_MUKERJI Brahmastra movie poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, the highest-grossing Hindi film this year, is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Fans who could not watch it on the big screens when it was released and repeat viewers are trending the film on social media over how good the VFX design of the film is. The film has found new audiences as it is now streaming internationally as well. As more and more viewers chance upon it, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's superhero film is sure to find more praise on social media.

The movie's story and dialogues received mixed reviews. But many praised director Ayan Mukerji for his vision to create a homegrown universe of Hindu gods on par with VFX-dominated Hollywood superhero film franchises from Marvel Studios and DC.

Fans praise Brahmastra's VFX

The visual effects of Brahmastra are its mainstay. After the film began streaming online, fans having been raving about how good it has turned out to be visually. Reacting to the movie, a social media user wrote, "This film never fails to give you goosebumps regardless of however many times you've seen it before. Even on my 5th watch those moments hit the same (sic)." Another one said, "One of the best supernatural Bollywood movie I have ever seen (sic)."

Read: Yashraj Mukhate's rap song 'Machchar' is the perfect response to mosquitos this dengue season

About Brahmastra movie

The story of Brahmastra follows Shiva (Ranbir), a DJ, who sets out on a journey with his love interest Isha (Alia) to unearth the origins of his special powers and ends up discovering his connection to a secret community called Brahmansh, led by Guruji (Amitabh Bachchan). One of this year's most successful Hindi films, "Brahmastra" has earned Rs 425 crore worldwide in gross box collections since its debut. The film is backed by Star Studios and Dharma Productions.

Read: Lollapalooza India line up disappoints fans, festival attendees want Bollywood bands instead

(With PTI inputs)

Read More Trending News