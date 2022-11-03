After Virat Kohli accused of 'cheating' in IND vs BAN match, desis flood Twitter with funny memes & jokes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NADEEMNFT21 Memes surge after Ind vs Ban match

Virat Kohli became one of the top trends on Twitter after India's match against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup. While cricket buffs enjoyed the match thoroughly, the former Indian captain was accused of 'cheating' and 'fake fielding'. Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan accused Virat Kohli of fake fielding during the match, claiming that the umpires missed the incident and could have resulted in the opposition getting crucial five runs as penalty.

As the hullaballoo continued on Twitter, Indians rejoiced at India's win. And countering Nurul Hasan's claims, netizens shared funny memes and jokes on social media. Check out the best ones here:

The incident that Hasan talked about going unnoticed took place in the seventh over of Bangladesh's chase when Kohli feigned a throw while standing at point, as if he was relaying a throw coming from Arshdeep Singh from the deep off the bowling of Axar Patel.

Neither the on-field umpires, Marais Erasmus and Chris Brown, spotted it, nor did the two Bangladeshi batters, openers Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto, out in the middle, pointed it out.

Meanwhile, congratulations were in order for the Indian cricketer for breaking Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene's record and becoming the highest run-scorer in Men's T20 World Cup history. Kohli reached the milestone when he crossed 16 runs in the seventh over of India's innings, going past former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene's record tally of 1016 runs. The Indian batter now has 1065 runs with an average of 88.75 and a strike rate of more than 132.46 in T20 World Cups.

After Kohli and Jayawardene, Chris Gayle (965), Rohit Sharma (921) and Tillakaratne Dilshan (897) are at the third, fourth and fifth spot on the list of all-time run-scorers in the T20 World Cup history.

