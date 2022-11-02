Pathaan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan fans say 'King is back' as SRK finally releases video of upcoming film

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan

Pathaan Teaser, released on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday has won the hearts of fans. SRK fans were in for a treat as the Bollywood superstar shared the teaser video of his upcoming film. Shah Rukh, who will be returning to the leading role after a gap of four years went all out in Pathaan. Loaded with fast action sequences, bloodshed and SRK's charisma, Pathaan video has increased the anticipation for the upcoming Bollywood movie also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Sharing the video, SRK wrote, "Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye…#PathaanTeaser OUT NOW! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | @TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf." Excited fans showered Pathaan teaser with much love.

"The King is back," a user wrote, while another said, "this is the best birthday gift." Many others called it a sweet surprise and were glad to see SRK in an action role. Here's what they have to say:

'Pathaan', touted to be a visual spectacle, is a part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. SRK and Deepika form one of the most loved on-screen pairings in Bollywood. The two have earlier worked together in films like 'Om Shanti Om', 'Chennai Express'.

The two had shot a hugely mounted song in Mallorca as SRK was papped flaunting an eight-pack and Deepika her perfect bikini bod. Later, they headed to Cadiz and Jerez in Spain where they wrapped the schedule on March 27.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film produced by Adiyta Chopra under the banner of YRF is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The movie will also feature a cameo from Salman Khan.

