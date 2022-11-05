Delhi Pollution memes take over Twitter as AQI goes from bad to severe. See funny ones here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DELHI POLLUTION MEMES/@DRRITESH Delhi Pollution memes

Delhi Pollution: Overall air quality index in the national capital stands at 525, which is extremely hazardous. Well, the city has lost its smile behind the layers of toxic smog, with people witnessing severe health problems and sore eyes and throat. Delhi's air quality deteriorated to 'severe' in the last few days, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. As the deteriorating air quality has affected the overall mood of Delhites, memers have flooded the internet with hilarious posts in order to make your "online life" less gloomy while you are dealing with gloomy weather conditions.

"Smoking in Delhi is healthier than doing yoga in Delhi," wrote a Twitter user. Another said, "Just consumed 32 cigarettes today. #delhi." Take a look at hilarious one here:

On Friday during the corresponding morning period, the AQI of the capital city was recorded at 472. Also, areas in the national capital region (NCR) area - Noida and Gurugram at 7 am this morning recorded an AQI of 529 and 478 respectively both in the highly toxic 'severe'.

Dhirpur in West Delhi recorded an AQI of 534. On Friday, SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) said that stubble-burning accounted for 34 per cent to Delhi's particulate matter (PM) 2.5 pollution. People of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) complained of choking and 'eye burning' due to smog and air pollution leaving people gasping for breath. ALSO READ: Starbucks co-founder relishes Masala Dosa and filter coffee in Bengaluru, writes note for restaurant

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that primary schools in Delhi will be shut from November 5 till the pollution situation improves. Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai announced mandatory work-from-home for fifty-percent Delhi government employees.

(With ANI inputs)

