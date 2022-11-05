Saturday, November 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Delhi Pollution memes take over Twitter as AQI goes from bad to severe. See funny ones here

Delhi Pollution memes take over Twitter as AQI goes from bad to severe. See funny ones here

Delhi Pollution: Recently, SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) said that stubble-burning accounted for 34 per cent to Delhi's particulate matter (PM) 2.5 pollution.

India TV Trending Desk Written By: India TV Trending Desk New Delhi Published on: November 05, 2022 11:50 IST
Delhi Pollution
Image Source : TWITTER/DELHI POLLUTION MEMES/@DRRITESH Delhi Pollution memes

Delhi Pollution: Overall air quality index in the national capital stands at 525, which is extremely hazardous. Well, the city has lost its smile behind the layers of toxic smog, with people witnessing severe health problems and sore eyes and throat. Delhi's air quality deteriorated to 'severe' in the last few days, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. As the deteriorating air quality has affected the overall mood of Delhites, memers have flooded the internet with hilarious posts in order to make your "online life" less gloomy while you are dealing with gloomy weather conditions. 

"Smoking in Delhi is healthier than doing yoga in Delhi," wrote a Twitter user. Another said, "Just consumed 32 cigarettes today. #delhi." Take a look at hilarious one here:

Related Stories
Delhi's air quality turns 'severe' as thick smog envelops national capital, adjoining areas

Delhi's air quality turns 'severe' as thick smog envelops national capital, adjoining areas

'Scam is where AAP is': Bhupendra Yadav slams Kejriwal for turning Delhi into gas chamber

'Scam is where AAP is': Bhupendra Yadav slams Kejriwal for turning Delhi into gas chamber

Delhi air pollution: Supreme Court to hear PIL on November 10

Delhi air pollution: Supreme Court to hear PIL on November 10

On Friday during the corresponding morning period, the AQI of the capital city was recorded at 472. Also, areas in the national capital region (NCR) area - Noida and Gurugram at 7 am this morning recorded an AQI of 529 and 478 respectively both in the highly toxic 'severe'. 

Dhirpur in West Delhi recorded an AQI of 534. On Friday, SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) said that stubble-burning accounted for 34 per cent to Delhi's particulate matter (PM) 2.5 pollution. People of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) complained of choking and 'eye burning' due to smog and air pollution leaving people gasping for breath. ALSO READ: Starbucks co-founder relishes Masala Dosa and filter coffee in Bengaluru, writes note for restaurant

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that primary schools in Delhi will be shut from November 5 till the pollution situation improves. Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai announced mandatory work-from-home for fifty-percent Delhi government employees.

(With ANI inputs)

Read More Trending News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News