Narayan Murthy 70-hour-work remark: Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal reacts

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's recent remark urging youngsters to work for 70 hours has triggered an intense debate among netizens. While some social media users criticised his views, others raised concerns about low remuneration and the lack of work-life balance.But, it seems like Anupam Mittal has still been working for 70 hours a week! The Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank India judge took to social media and shared a selfie with other judges including boAT CEO Aman Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Amit Jain, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited Namita Thapar and CEO, Co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics Vineeta Singh.

Along with the post, he wrote in the caption, "After all these years, still working 70-hour weeks". After this, the post went viral on social media and users took to the comment section to express their opinions. One user wrote, "Invariably every Indian does, who reaches home at 6:30 pm anyway". Another user wrote, "Aman be like 70 hours ham bhi karlenge". "70 hours has become a trend now", wrote the third user.

In a podcast conversation with former Infosys HR director and board member TV Mohandas Pai, who is Chairman of Aarin Capital Partners, Murthy pointed out that India’s work productivity is one of the lowest in the world. He added that India’s work productivity was among the lowest in the world and that in order to compete with countries like China, the country’s youngsters must put in extra hours of work–as Japan and Germany did after World War II. He stated, “Therefore, my request is that our youngsters must say, This is my country; I’d like to work 70 hours a week".

