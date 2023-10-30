Snake steals cash, slithers into house, leaves internet amazed | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/LINDAIKEJIBLOGOFFICIAL Snake steals cash

In a shocking incident, the video of a snake allegedly stealing banknotes and delivering them to a house has gone viral on social media. The video has left social media users in amazement and scepticism.

In the video, the long snake can be seen slithering along the side of a house. The snake then heads inside the house through a door. The video has caused a stir on the internet and speculations are being made over the authenticity of the video.

The video was shared by the Instagram handle lindaikejiblogofficial. According to the caption the video was recorded in Zimbabwe. The caption also suggests that the house in which the python slithers is adorned with a cloth known as 'Jira reretso.'

This cloth holds significance in African traditional religions, often associated with hunters and ancestral worship, believed to possess mystical properties that safeguard and empower its owner.

One user wrote, "Of all the things crawling it's this animal I hate the most. Another said, "Finally, we've caught the snake in the act," while another wrote, "Snakes don't give money, they swallow it."

ALSO READ | Asian Para Games: Anand Mahindra lauds 16-yr-old Gold medalist Sheetal Devi, says, 'Pick any car...'

ALSO READ | WATCH: Bengaluru Metro faces Mumbai local-style overcrowding woes | VIRAL VIDEO

Read More Trending News