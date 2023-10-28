Asian Para Games: Anand Mahindra lauds Gold medalist Sheetal Devi, says, 'Pick any car from our range...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Sheetal Devi during archery event at 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.

Asian Para Games 2023: Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, is usually known for his support of individuals who demonstrate exceptional talent and perseverance in life.

In the recent example, the business tycoon has extended a heartfelt gesture to the remarkable and extraordinary Sheetal Devi, the first-ever female armless archer to compete in the 4th Asian Para Games, securing gold medals for India.

Mahindra, deeply moved by Sheetal Devi's indomitable spirit, took to X (formerly known as Twitter), vowing never to complain about trivial challenges again and hailing her as a guiding light for all.

"I will never, EVER again complain about petty problems in my life. #SheetalDevi you are a teacher to us all. Please pick any car from our range & we will award it to you & customise it for your use," he tweeted.

His tweet, resonating with sincerity and reverence, declared that any car from the Mahindra range would be gifted to Sheethal Devi, customised to cater to her specific needs.

Know more about Gold Medallist Sheetal Devi:

On Friday (October 27), Sheetal Devi achieved a remarkable feat by clinching a gold medal in the women's individual compound open event in archery at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games. Just the day before (on October 26), she and Rakesh Kumar secured a gold medal in the mixed team compound event at the Asian Para Games 2023, while a day earlier, she, along with Sarita, had earned a silver medal in the women's doubles compound event.

Sheetal Devi's journey to the pinnacle of success has been one marred with seemingly insurmountable obstacles, her perseverance serving as a testament to the power of the human spirit. Overcoming her physical limitations, she not only participated in the world finals but also emerged victorious, clinching two gold medals, thus etching her name in the annals of sporting history.

The announcement of Mahindra's heartfelt offer to honour Sheetal Devi with a customised car from their extensive range has stirred widespread admiration and enthusiasm, resonating deeply within the hearts of people across the nation.

This gesture stands as a testament to the values of perseverance, determination, and resilience that Sheetal Devi embodies, qualities that have inspired countless individuals around the world.

Sheetal Devi's inspiring journey serves as a reminder that the human spirit knows no bounds, and her achievements exemplify the power of unwavering determination in the face of adversity.

