Money Heist's Stockholm aka Esther Acebo spotted with Lord Ganesha's painting at home, gets love from India

Money Heist happens to be one of the most popular shows on Netflix. Not just its storyline but also the intriguing cast has left fans amazed ever since the first season. The craziness around the show is so much so that everyone wants to stay updated about each and everything about the cast-- be it Professor or Tokyo. Yet again another Spanish actor has caught everyone's attention and she is now other than Esther Acebo who played the role of Mónica Gaztambide aka Stockholm in La Casa De Papel. A picture of Acebo has been making rounds on social media after a user caught hold of her standing in front of a painting of the Hindu deity Lord Ganesha. The picture happens to be a screenshot from her recent video where she was seen talking about her spiritual side. As soon as it was shared, her Indian fans went crazy and were proud of the fact that Esther loves Indian culture.

The picture was first shared by a user with a tweet reading, "Proud moment for India Spanish actress @EstherAcebo to international fame for her role as Mónica Gaztambide aka #Stockholm in the hit @netflix series #MoneyHeist. who is proudly displaying vedic pictures of lord #Ganesha at her home in one of her video."

In no time, the tweet was filled with a number of comments and even re-tweets by fans all across the country. A person said, "Money Heist fame @estheracebo unveils painting of lord Ganesha in her home and pictures is going viral Spanish actress Esther Acebo rose to international fame for her role as Monica Gaztambide aka Stockholm in the hit Netflix series La Casa de Papel aka money heist #Ganesha." Another one wrote, "So proud of it."

Esther was seen playing the role of Monica who went from being a secretary at the Royal Mint of Spain to becoming a gang member named Stockholm. Meanwhile, fans witnessed the last season of the show last month on Netflix and went all crazy about it.