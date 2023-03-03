Model set on fire for Paris Fashion Week show, reminds netizens of Hunger Games. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@HELIOT_EMIL Model set on fire for Paris Fashion Week show

Trending News: A model appeared on the runway at Heliot Emil's Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 show on Tuesday (February 28) wearing a flammable all-black ensemble that was set ablaze before she walked down the catwalk. The outfit featured a baggy hooded jacket, loose flared pants with zipper details, clunky shoes, a small boxed bag, a backpack, a baseball cap with a veil, and another hoodie tied around the model's waist.

The moment was captured on video, showing staff members waiting with fire extinguishers as the crowd, including Avril Lavigne and Tyga, looked on and whipped out their phones. The video shared on Instagram by the brand has received over 1.1 million views. Some social media users likened the look to the movie character Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games" played by Jennifer Lawrence, who wears a dress of flames and is nicknamed "the girl on fire".

Meanwhile, others claimed the outfit was "stolen" from unidentified smaller brands. Brooklyn fashion blogger Hunter Shires said that the use of gimmicks to gain attention in the fashion industry is becoming "tired" and that brands are relying too heavily on social media for buzz and sales.

Watch the viral video of model on fire walking at Paris Fashion Week here:

Paris Fashion Week has seen a number of wacky looks this year, including the topsy-turvy gowns revealed by designers Viktor & Rolf in January. The 18 glittering silhouettes, part of the brand's spring haute couture collection, were fashioned upside-down, sideways, and diagonal, with one model even appearing to be impaled by her gown.

As Paris Fashion Week continues through March 7, it is sure to spark more heated debate about what's fashionable. However, some are calling for a move away from gimmicks and a return to fashion that prioritizes quality and sustainability.

