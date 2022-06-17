Man attaches pic of dog dressed as Steve Jobs instead of CV; netizens run to check their job applications

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BYRON_QUEEN Representative image

Man attaches photo of dog dressed as Steve Jobs instead of CV: "Appreciate you keeping me in mind! I’ve attached my resume in case you’d like to keep it on file." A simple job application email looked normal until the sender scrolled down to see that the attached file is not his resume but a photo of a dog dressed as Steve Jobs. Yes, somebody did that in real and it was a real job application mail, at least that is what the Internet is believing.

David Byron Queen, a writer and teacher, tweeted a screenshot from his mailbox when he accidentally sent a photo of a dog dressed as Apple founder to a hiring manager. In a Twitter post, he shared about the time when he was sending an email to a potential employer and he signed it off with a photo of a white Maltese pup dressed in a black turtleneck top and rim glasses. In the comments, he also shared a warning for others. “Be careful what you save in your ‘jobs’ folder,” he wrote.

The post made Internet users run to re-check their job applications. It also triggered a memefest and Internet users with some of the most hilarious and relatable jokes. Check them here:

Several wanted to know if he got the job post that mail. Well, sadly, he didn't.

Well, the post and reactions make us say that the Internet is a funny place.