Karnataka man celebrates dog's birthday by cutting 100 kg cake; 4000 guests join to bless his furry friend

Shivappa Yellappa Maradi celebrating his dog Krish's birthday

Karnataka man, Shivappa Yellappa Maradi has been winning hearts on the internet ever since the news of him celebrating his furry friend's grand birthday came to light. His selfless love towards his pet dog, Krish is unparallel. Shivappa left no stone unturned to make his dog feel special. He threw a grand party for his dog in Belagavi, Karnataka recently. A video from the bash has been doing the rounds on the internet in which he is seen cutting a 100 kg cake with his dog. Around 4,000 people were fed on the occasion.

The heartwarming pictures and videos going viral on social media platforms show guests feeding Krish birthday cake. To give Krish a birthday look, Shivappa placed a cute purple cap on the head of his furry friend.

The particular video has garnered sweet reactions from social media users. "Hahahha Krish is so lucky," a netizen commented. "Supercute," another one wrote.

Previously a story of the Mangaluru Police dog squad also garnered attention when it named a 3-month-old Labrador Retriever police dog as 'Charlie' inspired by the Kannada film 'Charlie 777'. A naming ceremony was held for Charlie and the event was attended by top police officials.

This was inspired by 777 Charlie movie, an Indian Kannada-language adventure comedy-drama movie which was released on June 10, 2022, and written and directed by Kiranraj K and starring Rakshit Shetty.

The movie is based on the relationship between a dog and a man. In this movie, a dog changes Dharma's (Rakshit Shetty) life who was earlier a loner and introvert.

