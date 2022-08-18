Saturday, August 20, 2022
     
Janmashtami 2022: Govindas in Mumbai set Guinness Book of World Record by smashing 50 ft high dahi handi

Janmashtami 2022: Dahi Handi competitions during the festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna are popular across India. In Mumbai, Jai Jawan Govinda Pathak team has set a new Guinness Book of World Record. Know more about it.

Reported By : Namrata Dubey Written By : Devasheesh Pandey | New Delhi
Published on: August 18, 2022 16:18 IST
Image Source : FREEPIK Image representing dahi handi for the festival of Janmashtami

Janmashtami 2022: On the auspicious festival dedicated to the birth of Lord Krishna, the breaking of dahi handi suspended in the air is very popular across India. The Dahi Handi festival is observed in Mumbai with high spirits and this time around, the Govindas in the city have set a Guinness Book of World Record for the tallest human pyramid. The record has been set by Jai Jawan Govinda Pathak team, which emerged as the winner in forming the tallest human pyramid during the recent Dahi Handi festival. The Indian team has left behind Spain and China to enter the prestigious Guinness Book of World Records. 

Tallest Human Pyramid World Record

This is not the first time Jai Jawan Govinda Pathak team from India has set a World Record in forming the tallest human pyramid. Back in August 2012, they formed a 13.34 m (43.79 ft) high human pyramid in Thane that consisted of nine levels. The record was equalled by a team in Spain in October 2012, followed by a team in China in July 2015. In the 2022 Dahi handi festival, Jai Jawan Govinda Pathak team has claimed its crown back by forming a 50 feet high human pyramid. 

 

Jai Jawan Govinda Pathak team sets new record

The Jai Jawan Govinda Pathak team has surpassed its own record in forming the world's tallest human pyramid. This time around, they have done approximately 7 feet more than their previous attempt. Seems like the new Guinness Book of World Record in forming the tallest human pyramid will belong to India for some time. A video of the world record-smashing attempt was also shared on social media. The sight is really mesmerising as people standing on top of each other is a really courageous act to pull off, let alone attempt a World Record. This time, the suspended handi was smashed by a 14-year-old Govinda. 

Huge crowds gather for Dahi Handi festival 

In various parts of Mumbai, preparations are underway to attract maximum crowds for the Dahi Handi, which is part of the Janmashtami festival where youngsters called Govindas, dressed in colourful attire, make human pyramid to reach an earthen pot containing buttermilk and hung mid-air, and break it. Apart from arrangements of safety ropes, doctors will be on standby and beds reserved in hospitals in case of any eventuality. Various prize money is also at stake for the Dahi Handi festival. 

