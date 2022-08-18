Thursday, August 18, 2022
     
Videos of old man dancing to Hrithik Roshan's song and track from Thor Ragnarok go viral

Viral Video: From Remora's Immigrant Song used in Thor Ragnarok to Hrithik Roshan's Dil Naa Diya from Krrish, this man is seen performing some incredible dance moves with ease.

August 18, 2022
Videos of old man dancing to songs from popular films has left the Internet impressed. His Instagram account by the name of S Sureshdancer is full of dance videos in which he is seen acing some difficult steps with ease. Netizens are loving his spirit and how he chooses to enjoy himself irrespective of the song. From popular Tamil Rap by GV Prakash Kumar and Yogi B's Porkkalam to Remora's Immigrant Song in Thor Ragnarok and Hrithik Roshan's Dil Naa Diya from Krrish, this performs all of these and more with ease. 

"You are next Rajinikanth," said a user motivating the man. Another said, "You are such an inspiration. Don't ever stop dancing." A third one commented on his videos saying, "Is there any song you can't dance to?" Several others suggested songs that the man could perform. Watch some of his videos here:

Fans recreating dance videos is a common practice on social media. Some time back, a video of German girls dancing to Alia Bhatt's Patakha Guddi broke the Internet. In the viral video, the two women are seen performing some hard steps in absolute coordination. They are seen wearing loose trousers and jeans with a cap on their heads. To draw the attention of Alia Bhatt and others from the team of her film Highway, netizens tagged the Bollywood celebs in the comment section.

Likewise, video of Norwegian dance crew grooving to ‘Sadi Gali’ stole the hearts of netizens. There is an Instagram account called 'Quick Style' which has videos of a group of men picking Indian soundtracks that are mostly used in wedding dance performances for their impromptu gigs. In one the videos, these boys were seen showing their killer dancing skills to Kangana Ranaut’s and R Madhavan’s ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ movie song ‘Sadi Gali’.

Which is your favourite go-to dance song? 

