Harmony wins over hate! Muslims shower rose petals during Hanuman Jayanti procession across India

Highlights Everyone these days is talking about the clash that took place in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area

Meanwhile, incidents of brotherhood are also being reported in various parts of the country

People from the Muslim community showered flowers on devotees during the Hanuman Jayanti procession

Reports of stone pelting, violence from several parts of the country during Hanuman Jayanti processions dominated news headlines over the weekend. In Delhi's Jahangirpuri, clashes broke out between two communities on Saturday evening in which several people, including policemen were injured. However, pictures of hope and harmony coming from various states have certainly reinstated faith in humanity. People from the Muslim community showered flower petals on devotees during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Bhopal, Kota and Mandsaur.

A group of people from the community gathered to welcome the procession and showered flower petals on the people participating in the procession with the idol of Lord Hanuman. Speaking to ANI, one of the group members said that they wanted to continue the tradition of brotherhood between Hindus and Muslims in the city. "We are here to welcome the procession. The tradition of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood that our city has will always continue," he said.

A similar incident took place in Mandsaur’s Bhanpura tehsil when a 'Shobha Yatra' led by Hindu devotees was greeted by Muslims led by Anjum Islamia School Committee members with garlands and flowers. Such incidents help spread a message of peace and brotherhood.

Apart from this, even in Kherabad area of Ramganj Mandi town in Rajasthan, a group of Muslim youth spread the message of communal harmony by displaying their martial art skills in front of Hindus who halted in front of a mosque. Rajesh Daga, District official informed PTI that the Muslim group was led by Tahir Ahmad and came out of mosques to welcome the Hanuman Jayanti procession. They even offered garlands to those who took part after their evening namaz.

Recently, some Muslim youths set an example of communal harmony on the occasion of Ram Navami in Siliguri and distributed water bottles and hugged participants of the Shobha Yatra. The Muslim youths extended Ram Navami greetings to the people taking part in the procession.

The people who were part of the procession welcomed the distribution of bottles and thanked the Muslim youths for the gesture.

-With ANI inputs