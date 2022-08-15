76th Independence Day: Anand Mahindra shares heartwarming pic of elderly couple hoisting tricolour

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANAND MAHINDRA Anand Mahindra and an elderly couple hoisting tricolour

76th Independence Day: As India celebrates 75 years of its Independence, industrialist Anand Mahindra took to his social media and shared a heartwarming picture, which shows an elderly couple trying to hoist the national flag, as a part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. For the unversed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the people of India to hoist the tricolour at their homes between August 13th and 15th to celebrate Independence Day.

Anand Mahindra's Post

As seen in the picture, the elderly woman stood on a black iron drum as she tries to raise the Tricolour while her husband held the drum to support her. Dropping the picture, Anand Mahindra wrote, "If you ever were wondering why such a fuss over Independence Day, just ask these two people. They will explain it better than any lecture can. Jai Hind."

Soon, the image went viral and managed to gather attention from thousands of users. "For a minute I got ashamed myself thinking myself more patriotic than others, after seeing this picture. Oooooo my maa Salute to you and your husband," said a Twitter user. Another wrote, “This is why such campaigns like Har Ghar Tiranga is something I appreciate. It gives us moments like these and houses around me having tricolor." A third comment read, "Salute to the spirit of #india and always proud to be an indian." ALSO READ: Anand Mahindra’s reply to man who bought SUV after ‘10 years of hard work' is winning internet

Meanwhile, PM Modi had said that he was overjoyed and proud of the amazing response to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement. He also said a record of participation was being seen from people across different walks of life in the campaign. "Overjoyed and proud of the amazing response to the #HarGharTiranga movement. We are seeing record participation from people across different walks of life," Modi said in a tweet. ALSO READ: 76th Independence Day: Google celebrates 75 years of India’s Independence with Doodle featuring kites

This is a great way to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, he added.

