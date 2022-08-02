Anand Mahindra’s reply to man who bought SUV after ‘10 years of hard work' is winning internet

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Anand Mahindra's sweet reply to a man who bought SUV

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, is an active social media user. He likes to connect with people on Twitter through his posts and keeps sharing life lessons with his followers. Many times he also catches the attention of people who look forward to his reply to their posts. Similarly, on Sunday, a man tagged him in his tweet after he bought an SUV. Mahindra not just replied to him, but also thanked him.

There are still so many people out there, whose dream is to buy their own car. Some of them work hard towards it and successfully gift themselves one. Many people save their money for months to invest in their favourite four-wheelers. Similarly, a man named C Ashokkumar was able to purchase a brand new Mahindra XUV700 after 10 years.

Taking to his Twitter account, Mr Ashokkumar shared a picture of himself with his Mahindra SUV. In the caption, he sought to seek blessings from industrialist Anand Mahindra, as he wrote, “After 10 years hard work buy new Mahindra XUV 700 need your blessing sir." He also tagged Anand Mahindra in the post. In the picture, one can witness Mr Ashok kumar standing next to his new car, which is decorated with a garland.

Have a look at the picture here:

Almost after two days, the post caught Mr Mahindra’s attention and he left his heartwarming note. He not just congratulated the man but also thanked him for buying a car built by his company. In the tweet, he wrote, "Thank you, but it is YOU who have blessed us with your choice…Congratulations on your success that has come from hard work. Happy motoring”

Have a look at it:

After getting a reply from Mr Mahindra, Ashokkumar thanked him in another tweet."Thank u so much sir," he wrote.

As soon as Twitterati saw this, they started to pour in their lovely reactions. One user sought his blessing to buy a car for himself, as he wrote, “Sir Give me your blessings too, so that I could buy Scorpio N..and You must reply to me then..Till then working hard for my dream.”

Another user wrote, “I got a chance to sit and driven in my cousin's XUV700 yesterday. Though I don't think I will ever buy one, but the drive was cool. The machine is EXCELLENT. Heartiest congratulations to you and the whole Mahindra group.” “@anandmahindra Sir is taking all the right steps in his business and social life. Winning millions of hearts”, wrote the third user.

Recently, Mr Mahindra has also shared his views on how to dry clothes by using the latest technology.

