Anand Mahindra's example of ‘e-mobility’ is not what you think, here's how netizens reacted to viral video

Anand Mahindra is one of the most renowned business tycoons in India and he loves to spend time on social media. His Twitter timeline is full of quirky things and he often shares striking posts with his followers which instantly go viral. He is known for using his humorous one-liners and offbeat tweets as well. Recently, the chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra shared yet another video that grabbed netizens' attention and went viral. It shows four men who can be seen dining on a mobile table.

Using humour to elaborate on the video, he wrote in the caption, “I guess this is e-mobility. Where ‘e’ stands for eat…”. As soon as he shared the clip, it garnered attention from internet users who could not stop themselves from sharing their thoughts. Some of them retweeted the video and left their comments along with it.

Have a lot at the video:

One internet user asked Mr Mahindra, when he is going to launch this type of vehicle. “So, when are you launching this one Mr. @anandmahindra coz as of now BIG DADDY & 700 ruling the Market like a Boss. You make us Proud with each passing day. I am all up for Made In India and what better than being a "Mahindrian." the user tweeted. Another user wrote, “But not possible in India because of roads that India have and the dust here”, “For those who skip breakfast while going to the office” joked the third one.

Have a look at a few more reactions:

