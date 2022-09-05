Ind vs Pak: Netizens share hilarious memes on Rishabh Pant’s poor show targeting Urvashi Rautela

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SANKETUPADHYAY_ Netizens share hilarious memes on Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela

Ind vs Pak: Sunday (Sept 4) turned out to be a sad day for the Indian cricket team as they lost to Pakistan by five wickets in the Super 4 stage in Asia Cup 2022. While many have claimed different reasons for India's loss, the poor performance of cricketer Rishabh Pant again turned into food for trolls. The cricketer managed to score 14 off 12 balls before throwing his wicket away to a reverse sweep.

Soon after he was out, a video of captain Rohit Sharma getting furious at Pant also made it to the internet. In this situation, social media users also started to share hilarious memes and jokes about the cricketer, alongside targeting Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela.

Memes on Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela

One user wrote, “Pant explaining to Rohit that he was trying to hit Urvashi #INDvsPAK.” Another user shared an expression of the famous character of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita Ji and wrote, “Urvashi Rautela watching Rishabh Pant's bad performance from Stadium.”

Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela have been rumoured to have dated a few years ago. Recently, they made headlines when they started taking a jibe at each other on social media.

The viral fight between the two started when the actress called Rishabh Pant “Chotu Bhaiya” on her Instagram account and later deleted the post. Her post read, “Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball ot…main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho." Along with this she added the hashtags - RP CHOTU BHAIYYA, Cougar Hunter and Don’t take advantage of a silent girl."

