IND vs PAK: Arshdeep Singh gets support from cricket fans amidst memes & abusive trolling during Asia Cup 2022

IND vs Pak: Arshdeep Singh caught more attention than he expected during the Asia Cup 2022 when he dropped that fateful catch during India vs Pakistan match. The nail-biting match was at its peak with 26 runs needed from the last two overs. Khushdil Shah and Asif Ali took 19 runs off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 19th over. Arshdeep Singh, who dropped Ali for duck an over earlier, got the equation to two runs off two balls. But Iftikhar Ahmed sealed the match in Pakistan's favour with a ball to spare.

Arshdeep Singh brutally trolled an abused on social media

After Arshdeep dropped the catch, Indian fans watching the match thronged Twitter sharing memes, trolling and abusing the cricketer. Some even tagged him anti-national. However, there were also many who came in Arshdeep's support saying how a mistake shouldn't define the cricketer and urged all to look forward to the matches when he will perform well.

Fans also support Arshdeep Singh

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh aka Turbunator was among the first ones to come in Arshdeep's support. "Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh .. No one drop the catch purposely..we are proud of our boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD.." he tweeted.

"He is the best. One mistake doesn’t mean that you are Anti-National #ArshdeepSingh," a user wrote. "One match doesn't decide a cricketer's potentiality," said another.

"Took the match to last ball.. Bowled terrific Yorkers.. One drop catch doesn't change the fact that he is a Star.. Stay strong Champ," a third one tweeted. A fan of the sport shared that he's disappointed at the drop but also requested all to see it just as a game. "As a indian fan its disappointing moment but ys at the end of the day u have to accept. We dont blame anyone as its part of game.Its humble request to all my friends dont blame #arshdeepsingh .we all are same.if someone has bad day support him bcuz no one see tmrw #INDvsPAK," the tweet reads.

Several others tweeted hashtags, I Support Arsheep Singh and I Stand With Arshdeep Singh. Sample some of the tweets here:

