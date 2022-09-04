Influencer Tanya Pardazi dies at 21 after freaky sky diving accident, know all about her here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/UTSC_CHEER Tanya Pardazi

TikTok star Tanya Pardazi dies in a skydiving accident. She was 21. It happened during the influencer's first solo skydiving course in Canada's Ontario. She opened her parachute late which caused the accident. It happened on August 27. After the accident, she was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Skydive Toronto released a statement sharing the news of the tragic demise. It also informed that Pardazi had opened the main parachute at a low altitude due to which the reserve parachute couldn't inflate.

Tanya Pardazi had begun taking classes with the sky diving company only recently. In her last TikTok post on August 22, she shared about the same. "The skydiver released a quickly rotating main parachute at a low altitude without the time/altitude required for the reserve parachute to inflate," the company said in a release.

"The jumper was a welcomed recent addition to the sky diving community and will be missed amongst the student's new friends and fellow jumpers of Skydive Toronto Inc," the statement said. "The team at Skydive Toronto Inc has been profoundly affected by this accident as they have refined their student training program for over 50 years."

This is not the first time that such an accident happened. Earlier this year a similar case was reported in Texas. A skydiving instructor was killed after his parachute failed to open during a tandem jump in the Houston area, authorities had shared.

A student who was doing the tandem jump with the instructor was seriously injured too, Skydive Houston said.

Both were airlifted to a Houston hospital after the jump Saturday in Waller, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Houston. The instructor later died and the student had serious injuries that aren't life-threatening, the center said. Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry had said their parachute failed to deploy.

